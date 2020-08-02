COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department arrested a 20-year-old in connection with two Saturday morning homicides.

Ontrell Martin, 20, was arrested on Saturday on two counts of murder with additional charges forthcoming.

According to RCSD, they responded to shots a fired call in the 4500 block of Robney Drive Saturday morning around 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man and woman dead.

Deputies responded to a call from a woman, who said she had been taken hostage by her relative, but she had managed to escape around Bluff Road. The woman identified Martin as the man who took her hostage and killed two relatives at the home on Robney Drive.

The woman also told investigators that Martin had taken another woman hostage. That second woman made it to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries after being physically assaulted by him, according to the report.

Investigators say the motive is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Martin was last seen in a late model Nissan that was gold or brown. The picture shows a similar vehicle.

RCSD