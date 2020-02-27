CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An armed robber targeted a popular bowling alley in Charlotte.

Police said the crime happened around 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday at 10 Park Lanes on Montford Drive. It’s a busy area with bars and restaurants across the street from the Park Road Shopping Center.

The robbery happened two hours after the bowling alley had closed for the night which is 11 p.m., but the concern is staying with customers during the day.



On Thursday, Tricia Clark said she was at 10 Park Lanes for a charity event just a day after an armed robber went to the bowling alley to steal money.



“Of all places where families go, kids go, pretty sad,” Clark said.

According to the police report, the 36-year-old male victim was kidnapped by being physically restrained by the robber. Clark said violent crime is becoming all too familiar around the Queen City.

“It does make me nervous, but it happens everywhere, even at UNC Charlotte I was there when the shooting happened, so it’s just becoming a part of our daily lives,” Clark said.

Police have not released a description of the suspect. WCNC Charlotte also left a message for the general manager of 10 Park Lanes but has not heard back.

No arrests have been made in the case. Thankfully, no one was injured during the robbery.

