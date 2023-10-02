Suspect in custody after armed robbery at business in northeast Charlotte, police say

The armed robbery took place at U.S. Bank on University City Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after fleeing the scene of an armed robbery with an unknown amount of cash Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The robbery happened around 9 a.m. at the U.S. Bank in the 8400 block of University City Boulevard in northeast Charlotte. A person, who has not been identified, entered the bank with a gun and stole an unknown amount of cash before fleeing the scene in a car.

Police located the suspect's car shortly after in the 6200 block of N. Tryon Street. At that point, the suspect fled the car and ran into a building.

Officers set up a perimeter and tried to contact the suspect. As the suspect attempted to run away on foot, police were able to take him into custody without issue.

Police found a gun and cash on the suspect.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out for more information and will provide updates as more information is released.

