Man suspected of armed robbery at Waffle House fires at officers, Gastonia police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department said none of their officers were hurt after they say a man suspected of an armed robbery took aim at them Wednesday evening.
In a series of tweets, the department said officers were called to a Waffle House on West Franklin Boulevard near South Vine Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A suspect driving a black or green four-door RAM truck with a United States Marine Corps sticker on it reportedly fled from the business but was quickly located.
The truck and suspect were found along West Rankin Avenue near North King Street, but police say he fired at them. Officers then returned fire, but the suspect drove off in the truck. Police said the truck's bottom half is white or silver, and the left taillight is out, but the left brake light is functioning.
No officers were hurt.
According to the police report, a 58-year-old female, a 57-year-old male and a 67-year-old female were in the Waffle House when the alleged robbery occurred. Police say the suspect made off with about $600.
