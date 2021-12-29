Man suspected of armed robbery fires at officers, Gastonia police say

No officers were hurt, but the search for the suspect is ongoing.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department said none of their officers were hurt after they say a man suspected of an armed robbery took aim at them Wednesday evening.

In a series of tweets, the department said officers were called to a business on West Franklin Boulevard near South Vine Street around 6:30 p.m. A suspect driving a pickup truck with a United States Marine Corps sticker on it reportedly fled from the business but was quickly located.

**Armed Robbery of Business with Shots Fired**#GastoniaPD investigating armed robbery of business in 2000 blk of W. Franklin Blvd.



Black male suspect fled in black Dodge Ram truck w/ a USMC sticker on the back of truck.



(Continued in thread) pic.twitter.com/KWhCve6gFf — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) December 30, 2021

The truck and suspect were found along West Rankin Avenue near North King Street, but police say he fired at them. Officers then returned fire, but the suspect drove off in the truck.

While no officers were hurt, the area near West Rankin Avenue and North King Street will see heavy police presence. Residents are advised to avoid the area if possible.