CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Four people accused of robbing a Union County cellphone store were arrested after crashing during a pursuit in northwest Charlotte Wednesday, police said.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects robbed a Verizon Wireless store on Highway 74 in Indian Trail Wednesday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were tipped off that the suspects were traveling toward Charlotte when officers located the vehicle. Police said the driver refused to pull over and led officers in pursuit before crashing on Pleasant Grove Road near Clinton Drive around noon.

All four suspects were apprehended at the scene with assistance from K9 officers and a chopper. They have all been turned over to Union County authorities.

CMPD Update: 4 people arrested after running into wooded area.



The robbery happened in Union Co- pic.twitter.com/SUJp7gt5LQ — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) July 4, 2018

Authorities have not identified any of the suspects in the case.

© 2018 WCNC