CRAMERTON, N.C. — A Cramerton school and apartment complex have been evacuated after an armed suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment complex, law enforcement confirmed to WCNC NBC Charlotte.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Cramerton Police Department responded to Mayworth School Apartments after someone heard a gunshot, officials said. Responding officers were shot at but not injured.

The suspect remains barricaded inside the apartment complex. Police are trying to make contact with him.

"The police are working to de-escalate the situtation," the Town of Cramerton posted on its Facebook page.

Residents of apartment complex have been evacuated. According to the apartment complex website, the apartment homes are income-restricted, with communities specific to families and the elderly.

A nearby school and First Baptist Church of Cramerton, which borders the complex, has been evacuated.

"Please refrain from church campus due to law enforcement activities in the immediate area," the church tweeted.

Police told NBC Charlotte they are familiarize with the suspect and have had previously encounters with him. No further details were immediately available.

The Cramteron Police Department, Gaston County Police Department, and the Belmont Police Department are on-scene.

