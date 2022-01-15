Armed suspect dies in officer-involved shooting, deputies say

The deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — A man was fatally shot by deputies in Caldwell County after they said he held two women hostage Friday night.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said they responded to an unknown trouble call around 8:11 p.m. along Terrapin Ridge Lane in Granite Falls. When they arrived, deputies found Troy Lee Carter, 56, armed with a gun and knife holding two females at the location hostage.

The sheriff's office fatally shot Carter after they said failed to obey the verbal commands of deputies. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Deputies said an additional victim, 48-year-old Timothy Lewis Davis, was found near the residence suffering from gunshot and stab wounds. After an investigation, it was found that Carter attacked Davis before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff's office.

Davis was the brother-in-law of Carter, according to Caldwell deputies.

The deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending a review by the District Attorney’s Office, which is standard practice.

This case has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and bodycam footage from the deputies involved have been turned over as part of the officer-involved shooting.