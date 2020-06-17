Suspect charged with murder in deadly drive-by shooting

An 18-year-old is charged with the murder of Briana Stephenson, who was shot and killed on March 8 in west Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in west Charlotte that killed a 19-year-old woman in March.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Wednesday that Christopher Chisolm, 18, was charged with murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Briana Stephenson.

Stephenson died after she and another person were shot while sitting inside a Hyundai Sonata at the corner of Tuckaseegee Road and Freedom Drive on March 8. Detectives said the suspect opened fire on their vehicle and drove away from the scene.

Chisolm was already in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office when CMPD served warrants against him for Stephenson's murder. He was also charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.