Man arrested for 2022 greenway sex assault

Khalil Boler is charged with attacking a woman in 2022 on the McAlpine Creek Greenway in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with a 2022 sex assault that occurred on the McAlpine Creek Greenway, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Friday.

Khalil Boler is accused of the Sept. 7, 2022 assault.

"Boler, attacked a female victim and attempted to rape her and take her cell phone as she was walking along the greenway," CMPD said in a statement Friday. "The victim fought off Mr. Boler and sustained minor injuries."

Boler was charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, and sexual battery for the September 2022 incident.

Boler is also being charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure related to incidents that occurred at the Target store, located at 8120 University City Boulevard, in July and August of this year. CMPD said it was those incidents that helped investigators identify Boler as a person of interest in the greenway attack investigation.

"DNA analysis was conducted on evidence collected from the McAlpine Creek Greenway case, to include a familial DNA search conducted with assistance from the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory," CMPD said.