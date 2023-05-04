Arrest made in Charlotte street takeovers, police say

Ethan Copeland is charged with two counts of reckless driving and a count of felony flee to elude, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect who took part in several street takeover events across Charlotte has been arrested, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers located 20-year-old Ethan Copeland yesterday after he led police on a foot chase. Copeland's white Mustang was also taken by officers.

CMPD said cracking down on these meet-ups is a top priority.

In the last two months, the agency has issued about 70 citations for street-takeover-related incidents.

Back in March, people were back at it near the NASCAR Hall of Fame, taking over the same intersection as another incident in February. Some who live and work in the area say they are sick of it.

“They blocked off three of the lanes and the motorcycle decided to start the process off,” Kena Gilbert, who works nearby, said.

She saw dozens of drivers during the street takeover. Gilbert said it is a major disturbance for the local community.

“It was very loud and I kept getting phone calls about it," Gilbert said. "I was witnessing something that is just very dangerous."

