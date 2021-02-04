Arrest made in 2004 Charlotte murder

After 15 years, an arrest has been made in the death of 32-year-old Marcus Lofewia Fed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fifteen years after the murder of 32-year-old Marcus Lofewia Fed, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has made an arrest in the 2004 cold case.

"All leads were exhausted, and the case went cold," CMPD said in a released statement Thursday. "Nearly 15 years later, new information surfaced."

On Thursdays, detectives arrested Joshua Lenvert Withers and charged him with murder.

Withers is accused of shooting Fed in the 5800 block of Reddman Road around 11 p.m. on November 15, 2004.

CMPD did not detail the newly uncovered information in the case but said it allowed them to identify Withers as their suspect.

The case remains open and anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

