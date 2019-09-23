CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a west Charlotte gas station clerk, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, 30-year-old Desmin Logan has been arrested and charged for the murder of 50-year-old Ismael Doumbia.

Logan is accused of storming into Doumbia's gas station back in June with his gun drawn. Surveillance video shows him firing his weapon, killing Doumbia.

Following a lengthy investigation, CMPD identified Logan as a suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest.

Earlier Monday morning, Logan was located and arrested by Violent Criminal Apprehension Team detectives. Police said he was interviewed at headquarters by Homicide Unit detectives and has since been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Logan has been charged with murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Carter is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

