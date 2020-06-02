CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An arrest has been made in the first homicide of 2020.

Police said the shooting happened on January 8. According to police, 27-year-old Terrell Tarshawn Howard is accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Devonne Lamonte Smith inside a home on Feldbank Drive, just off Beatties Ford Road near Hornets Nest Park.

Police said a second man was also shot and rushed to the hospital. CMPD says they don't know if the two men knew each other.

Howard has been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A woman who lives nearby said the gunshots sounded like "a cannon."

"I did hear three shots and that's all I heard," she said. "Three booms; boom, boom, boom."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective.

