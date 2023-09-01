Two arrests made in Frankie's Fun Park shooting

19-year-old Amiere Adair and Elijah Smith are being held without bond.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Huntersville Police Department has made an arrest following a shooting at Frankie's Fun Park, earlier this month.

19-year-old Amiere Adair and Elijah Smith have each been charged with 15 various crimes.

These crimes include multiple counts of:

Felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Felony discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle

Felony assault on a law enforcement officer

Misdemeanor damage to property

Adair and Smith are both from Charlotte and are currently being held without bond.

HPD officials state investigators were able to identify the suspects through the public’s tips received from their social media posts.

