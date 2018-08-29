A man was arrested in connection with a homicide this week in Rowan County.

Brandon Hodges, 37, was charged with the murder of Wanda Upright Kennedy, 67.

The crime happened at 8353 Smith Road in Kannapolis on Wednesday. Deputies were called to the scene to investigate an assault as well as breaking and entering.

Investigators said they found Kennedy's body and a second victim who was treated and released from a hospital in Concord. The suspect, who was also inside the home, was taken into custody.

Hodges will make his first appearance in court on Friday.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC