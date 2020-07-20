CMPD: Arrest made in July 12 homicide

Officers found 21-year-old Delvin Teah with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Robinsdale Apartments.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has made an arrest in a northeast Charlotte homicide.

It happened July 12 in the 10000 block of Margie Ann Drive, which is near University City Boulevard and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found 21-year-old Delvin Teah with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Robinsdale Apartments. Police said he was inside of a vehicle that had struck a tree.

CMPD homicide detectives identified 19-year-old Donovan James as a supsect in the murder. On Monday, July 20, police say James surrendered himself to detectives at the law enforcement center.

James was interviewed by detectives and charged with murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He has since been taken into custody at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is encouraged to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide unit detective. Additionally, people are able to submit information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.