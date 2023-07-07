Arrest made after reported bank robbery, chase in Matthews

Matthews Police officers responded to the Wells Fargo on Matthews Mint Hill Rd around 11:30 a.m. Friday after a report of a robbery.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Three people are in custody after a robbery that led to a police chase, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Matthews Police officers responded to the Wells Fargo at 1401 Matthews Mint Hill Rd around 11:30 a.m. Friday after a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect's vehicle near McKee Road and tried to stop the car. When the suspect refused to pull over, officers pursued the suspect. The CMPD Aviation Unit arrived and found the vehicle, allowing officers following via car to stop using sirens and lights and instead "follow from a safe distance and speed."

The vehicle pulled into Steady Eddy’s Pumphouse on East John Street and three people got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Two women, identified as 24-year-old Esbeida Diaz Mendez and 23-year-old Jheiniffer Dos-Reis, were taken into custody shortly after. Police said one man, identified as 22-year-old Juan Rocha Dacosta, continued running through the woods.

Officers set up a parameter and searched the woods but Dacosta was not found.

Detectives with the Matthews Police Department then received arrest warrants for Dacosta from the Mecklenburg County Magistrate’s Office and, with assistance from CMPD, located Dacosta and took him into custody.

Dacosta has been charged with common law robbery and fleeing to elude arrest. Mendez and Dos-Reis have been charged with resist, delay, or obstruct a public officer.