Woman arrested in connection to Rock Hill murder

On June 2, James Mobley died due to injuries from a May 31 shooting in Rock Hill. Saturday, Rock Hill officers made an arrest in the case.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police have made an arrest in connection to a murder from early June, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

On May 31 shortly before 4:30 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to the 1100 block of Carolina Ave Extension after calls of multiple shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found 33-year-old James Mobley laying on the ground near the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to PMC with life-threatening injuries and died on June 2 due to those injuries.

Officers learned that a silver sedan was seen leaving the area of the shooting. The vehicle was found nearby with another 33-year-old man who had been shot in the arm. That man, who was also taken to PMC for treatment, has since been released.

Detectives identified 23-year-old Derrisha Lamontica Meeks of Chester as a suspect and issued warrants for murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On June 20, officers found Meeks on Green Street. The Rock Hill Police Department says Meeks was noncompliant and resisted officers as they attempted to arrest her.

Officers were eventually able to take her into custody without injury. She has now also been charged with resisting arrest.