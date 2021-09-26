Officer, business employee injured in robbery in Arboretum Shopping center, police say

A business reported that two suspects attempted to leave without pay for items, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An arrest was made following an attempted robbery at a business in the Arboretum Shopping center in south Charlotte, police said.

The business reported that two suspects attempted to leave without pay for items, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The department said that one suspect struck an employee and then an officer while being detained for the robbery.

The injured officer has been treated and released from an area hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.