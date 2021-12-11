20-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Charlotte shooting

Lazaria Hamilton has been arrested by CMPD in connection with the shooting death of Lester Acevedo.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old in connection with the shooting death of Lester Acevedo on Merlane Drive Nov. 9.

Lazaria Hamilton was arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact, CMPD announced Friday.

During the investigation, detectives identified Hamilton as a person of interest. On Wednesday, the police department tweeted surveillance images of Hamilton in an attempt the public could help identify and locate her.

As a result, she was arrested and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office before an initial court appearance.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of West Sugar Creek Road and Merlane Drive.

Witnesses told CMPD officers a man had been shot at the Shell gas station, located at Regan Drive and West Sugar Creek. Officers located the 42-year-old Acevedo, who succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Information can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

