Suspect arrested in north Charlotte homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a suspect was arrested Friday in a homicide investigation that occurred in north Charlotte overnight Saturday, August 14.
Officers said they responded after hearing gunfire along West Sugar Creek and Reagan Drive around 3:20 a.m.
Jaterrious Lamont Moore,18, was found and pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC, according to police. 18-year old Delvario Boyce Jr. was arrested early Friday morning and has been charged with the murder of Moore, according to CMPD.
This incident marks the 60th homicide in Mecklenburg County in 2021.