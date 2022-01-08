2 arrested in CMPD crackdown on reckless groups of ATV & dirt bike riders

Police say the group has been seen committing traffic violations by riding the wrong way, playing chicken with motorists and disobeying traffic lights.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in connection with a series of incidents involving groups of bikers acting erratically around Charlotte traffic, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Richard Flood, 22, and a 15-year-old were arrested on Sunday, July 31, for reckless driving. Their arrests were part of an operation aimed at cracking down on bike groups disrupting traffic in Charlotte. The teen's name was not released due to his age.

The groups gather by the dozens on dirt bikes, ATVs and bicycles, taking up multiple lanes of traffic, police said. They fail to obey traffic lights, ride the wrong way, play chicken with cars and commit numerous other violations. The groups have been reported for years in Charlotte, with multiple incidents across the city.

Most of the activity has been seen in Uptown, but CMPD says the groups have been reported all over Charlotte. Sunday's arrests were made in the area near Camp North End, where officers saw a large group of bikers riding recklessly.

Flood is facing multiple felony charges, including hit and run. The 15-year-old has been arrested three times for reckless driving, according to CMPD.

The riders associated with these groups have done more than just ride recklessly, police say. They've been linked to assault, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, CMPD said.

On July 26, CMPD announced the arrest of five suspects in connection with an assault in Uptown. Five bicycles were seized as part of the investigation.

Any person with information about these groups is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.