Woman arrested for arson meant to burn ex's property, Rowan County deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said a woman who was arrested for arson set a fire at a home that didn't even belong to the man she was trying to hurt.
Deputies say the fire along Fraley Acres Lane in Gold Hill was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22. The house, a pool, and a dog were listed as undamaged by the flames, but a propane tank on the property was damaged by the flames. The incident report also indicated the dog was stolen from the scene.
The sheriff's office confirmed to WCNC Charlotte the suspect in the case was 49-year-old Christie Louise Jones of Stanly County. Deputies said she intended to set a different property on fire to try to get revenge on an ex-boyfriend, who owned a lot of property in the Gold Hill area.
However, deputies say Jones reportedly did not know the owners of the property she set the fire on. She was taken into custody at her home and faced the following charges:
- Felony 1st-degree arson
- Felony 1st-degree larceny of horses, dogs, mules, swine & cattle
- Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon
Bonds for Jones totaled more than $100,000.
