Suspect arrested in southwest Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte last weekend.
Jaylan Noah Davis, 25, is charged with murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the killing of Arthur Mikulski, who was found shot to death along Skipwith Place near South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte on Nov. 26.
Investigators have not said if Davis and Mikulski knew each other. No other information about the shooting has been released by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with CMPD homicide detectives. Witnesses may also call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. All calls are anonymous.
