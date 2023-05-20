NoDa restaurant's door, windows shattered night before charity drag brunch

The Artisan's Palate was using the brunch as a fundraiser for Carolina Breast Friends.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular restaurant in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood said it was vandalized the night before hosting a charity drag brunch aimed at supporting a breast cancer nonprofit.

The Artisan's Palate shared photos on Instagram and Facebook showing a partially-shattered front door and shattered glass windows. The restaurant's caption indicated a man used a mallet to break the glass. Christa Csoka, the owner of The Artisan's Palate, told WCNC Charlotte the man also stole some liquor while breaking other bottles on the floor.

The restaurant said this wasn't the first time it had been vandalized and asked for support from the community. The Artisan's Palate shared a GoFundMe fundraiser started by a longtime supporter for anyone to donate to, and the window was quickly fixed.

A police report has been filed.

Replies in the comment sections on Instagram and Facebook were largely supportive, with people promising to help. The show still went on and was not canceled.

Previous posts shared by The Artisan's Palate revealed the drag brunch was part of the restaurant's ongoing series of monthly shows that raise money for local charities. This month, The Artisan's Palate was raising funds for Carolina Breast Friends, which provides support for breast cancer patients with programming, mentoring, and services.

Previous brunches have raised funds for other local charities, including Time Out Youth and the Charlotte Gaymers Network.

While the restaurant didn't outright say the vandalism was directly triggered by the brunch, it did note it happened the night before the brunch. Drag performances have become a hot-button political issue across the country, with some voices on the political right labeling such performances as attempts at sexually grooming minors or as inherently explicit.