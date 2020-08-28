Ashe County Commissioner charged with indecent liberties with a child

Officials said the alleged offenses happened between July 1, 2019, and June 19, 2020.

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — An Ashe County Commissioner has been charged with indecent liberties with a child, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s reports.

According to officials on Thursday, August 27, 2020, Ashe County Commissioner Larry Dix, 69, of Grassy Creek was arrested.

The SBI began its investigation on July 3, 2020, at the request of District Attorney Tom Horner.

After consulting with the DA, Dix was charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor and arrested Thursday afternoon at around 4:25 pm.

