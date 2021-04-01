Man arrested after Ashe County homicide

Based on a vehicle description, officers were able to find the suspect as he pulled into the parking lot at a Lowe's Home Improvement store.

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — One person has been arrested after a fatal shooting in Ashe County, according to the Ashe County Sheriff's Office.

It happened Saturday around 7:40 p.m. Ashe County 911 Dispatch received a call that a man had shot another man at a home on Little Gap Road and that the suspect had fled the scene in a white Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

Officials confirm the victim, Leonicio Ramos Guerrero, has died as a result of the shooting.

Based on the vehicle description, officers were able to find 45-year-old Reginald Steve Elledge as he pulled into the parking lot at a Lowe's Home Improvement store in West Jefferson.

Elledge was taken into custody, questioned, and is facing a homicide charge. He is being held without bond in the Ashe County Detention Center.