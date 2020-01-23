ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Investigators say an Asheboro man is accused of holding a woman in sexual servitude for five years.

Detectives say around 10 a.m. Wednesday, they got a tip about a man suspected of human trafficking. The tip came through the National Human Trafficking Tip Line and identified Salvador Espinoza Escobar as the suspect.

Investigators say Escobar held a woman in sexual servitude since January 2015. They say he withheld basic needs from her in exchange for forced sex acts. Escobar was arrested without incident the same day the tip was investigated.

Detectives did not say if the victim was held at Escobar's home on Old Lexington Road for those five years or a different location.

The sheriff's office says there have been former allegations against Escobar, and those allegations are now part of this investigation.

Escobar was charged with one count of felony human trafficking an adult victim. He's in jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

The sheriff's office says human trafficking is not highly reported in Randolph County. In fact, they say this is the first case of human trafficking charged by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says they have also been posting awareness bulletins on Facebook for National Human Trafficking Awareness Month to bring these crimes to light.

World Relief Triad and DSS are helping the victim with services.

