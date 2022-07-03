Asheville police respond to threatening email allegedly sent by ANTIFA

The email threatens "further action" if their demands are not met.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Asheville Police Department was sent an email early Sunday morning allegedly from "ANTIFA FootSoldiers".

The sender claims Asheville PD does little to protect civilians while peacefully protesting. Due to their alleged inaction, the sender says they will ensure the safety of protesters "at all costs."

"Due to the lack of safety and security provided by the Asheville Police Department," reads the email, "citizens have had to protect and deputize themselves."

The email ends by saying if Asheville PD continues to harass peaceful protesters that they will be "met with further action." The email does not, however, specify what actions they plan to take.

In a Facebook post responding to the email, Asheville PD states that their primary role during a demonstration is to protect first amendment rights and ensure that laws are followed.

“While Asheville prides itself on protecting free speech rights as well as people and property, the email received today runs counter to that spirit," said Asheville Police Chief David Zack.

Asheville PD writes at the end, "We have done that in the past and will continue to do so in future demonstrations."

Asheville PD is currently in the process of vetting the received email, but there is no further information at this time.

