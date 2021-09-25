Man shot along Ashley Road in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they were investigating after a man was shot earlier Saturday afternoon.
Medic initially shared just after 4 p.m. they were called to reports of a gunshot wound along Ashley Road, near Tuckaseegee Road. However, they later said their call there had been canceled. WCNC Charlotte then reached out to CMPD for more details.
Police confirmed a man does appear to have been shot in the area, facing a non-life-threatening injury. No further details were immediately available.