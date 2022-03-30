Police are looking for the driver of an older model Nissan Xterra who sprayed bullets into a crowd of people.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people were shot while someone was recording a music video in High Point at Pantry Fried Chicken.

High Point police said they got a call around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday about a shooting. As officers were on the way to the scene, a family member, Jamel Garrett, drove the victim, Kyle Johnson, to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the spine. He is in critical but stable condition.

Investigators found out an independent company was shooting a rap video at Pantry Fried Chicken and advertised it on Instagram. Video footage showed an older model Nissan Xterra, blue with gray trim, heading east on Martin Luther King Drive sprayed bullets into a crowd of people, striking Johnson and another.

Detectives saw video of the other victim falling to the ground near the kitchen after trying to run from the gunfire. Officers were not able to find the second victim.

When officers arrived at Moses Cone Medical Center to investigate, they saw two rifles sitting in Garrett's car. Garrett is a convicted felon and is facing charges, not related to the rap video shooting, of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of weapons of mass destruction.

This investigation is ongoing.

