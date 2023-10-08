Assault suspect shot by security guard Uptown, police say

CMPD says it is investigating an 'assault with a deadly weapon' this morning that lead to the suspect possibly being shot by a security guard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it is investigating a shooting in Uptown that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 5:30 a.m. about a domestic violence-related assault along East Fifth Street, not far from Brevard Street, where a man pointed a firearm at a woman.

Before the police could arrive, according to the statement, a caller told CMPD that gunshots had been fired at the location.

When they arrived, officers learned a security guard fired shots at the male subject, resulting in the male sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department noted that the security guard is cooperating with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

