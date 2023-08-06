UCPS assistant superintendent arrested for DWI

Bashawn Harris has been put on administrative leave.

STALLINGS, N.C. — The assistant superintendent for Union County Public Schools was arrested and charged for driving while impaired (DWI) and stop sign violation early Sunday morning and has now been placed on administrative leave.

Bashawn Harris, 48, was arrested at Marie Garris Dr. and Guion Ln. in Stallings shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Harris is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Union County Public Schools. He was appointed to this position in July 2020 after serving as the School Performance Officer for two years. He has been put on administrative leave for an unknown amount of time.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Union County Sheriff's Office for a statement. We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as new information is released.

