Registered sex offender wanted after hitting woman at courthouse, Mecklenburg deputies say

24-year-old Devonte Johnson reportedly hit the woman in the head before running out of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they said assaulted an employee at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse early Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say 24-year-old Devonte Johnson, who is a registered sex offender, assaulted the worker around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials. Investigators said the two individuals were known to each other.

The victim was struck several times in the head. She was treated by Medic at the courthouse. She suffered bruising and swelling to her face.

Johnson ran from the courthouse and officials are attempting to locate him.

“It is very unfortunate that this happened, I am always grateful for the professionalism and response of our deputies," Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement. "Now our focus is on apprehending this suspect to prevent this from occurring again.”

At the time of the alleged attack, Johnson was wearing a grey shirt with an orange Adidas logo, grey pants, and a black backpack.

Mecklenburg County deputies now have warrants for assault on a female and aggravated assault.

Officials said he was not scheduled for an appointment at the courthouse Tuesday.

Records from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation show Johnson was convicted in 2021 for a second-degree forcible sexual offense that occurred in 2016 within Mecklenburg County. His record shows he's known to wear glasses, has a pierced nose, and the following tattoos:

A skull, jester hat, microphone, and piano keys on his left forearm

A rose on his neck

A heart on his face

Musical notes on his right forearm