ATF and firearms industry offer reward of up to $10,000 in Monroe firearms theft

MONROE, N.C. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the National Shooting Sports Foundations, the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for an overnight burglary occurring in Monroe on Monday, May 11.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000.

According to officials, shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, multiple people broke into Whitley Power Equipment, a federal firearms licensee, located at 4308 Pageland Hwy. Multiple firearms were stolen during the break-in.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt ® app, visiting www.reportit.com or by calling Union County Sheriff’s Office Crimestoppers at (704) 283-5600. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.