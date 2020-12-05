x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

crime

ATF and firearms industry offer reward of up to $10,000 in Monroe firearms theft

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000.

MONROE, N.C. —  The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the National Shooting Sports Foundations, the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for an overnight burglary occurring in Monroe on Monday, May 11. 

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000. 

According to officials, shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, multiple people broke into Whitley Power Equipment, a federal firearms licensee, located at 4308 Pageland Hwy.  Multiple firearms were stolen during the break-in.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt ® app, visiting www.reportit.com or by calling Union County Sheriff’s Office Crimestoppers at (704) 283-5600.   All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

Twitter to label disputed, misleading COVID-19 tweets

Workplace worries mount as US tracks new COVID-19 cases

Your stimulus payment less than you expected? Here's why.

Fraudster makes millions for surgical masks he didn't have, feds say

Inmates tried to infect themselves with coronavirus at California jail, sheriff says