HICKORY, N.C. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward after thieves broke into five police and sheriff's squad cars across the foothills last week.

Investigators said thieves stole several pieces of equipment left inside the squad cars, including weapons.

The squad cars were parked outside the homes of three Hickory Police officers, a Burke County Sheriff's Office deputy and an Iredell County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said his deputy made sure to take all of his equipment out of his car before the break-in happened.

"It's very brazen for somebody to go to an officer's house, break into a window with a rock or whatever they may use, a hammer, knowing there's an officer inside that residence," Sheriff Whisenant said.

The ATF released the following information:

Anyone with any information about these crimes should contact ATF at 1-888- ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may be submitted anonymously using the ReportIt ® app or by www.reportit.com. All tips will remain anonymous. Additionally, information may be provided to the Hickory Police Department at 828-261- 2625.

