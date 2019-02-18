NEWTON, N.C. — On Sunday, 17 February around 11:40 a.m., Trooper J.L. Craig of the N.C. State Highway Patrol was in Lincoln County on US 321 when he saw an Infiniti QX60 speeding 83 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The driver of the Infiniti ignored officals, and a vehicle pursuit began, during which authorities determined the registration plate was false and not assigned to the Infiniti. The vehicle exited onto US 321 Business where it was involved in a collision near Lithia Park Drive.

While attempting to pass a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on US 321 Business, the Infiniti sideswiped a truck, ran off the road to the right, over-corrected, crossed the center-line, ran off the road to the left, and struck a culvert.

Neither the driver of the Chevrolet nor the passenger were injured.

The two occupants of the Infiniti fled on foot, but Trooper Craig took the driver into custody. Responding units located and arrested the passenger a short time later. Neither of the suspects were injured in the collision.

Troopers learned the Infiniti was reported stolen during an armed carjacking of a Lyft driver in Atlanta, Georgia. The description of the suspects in that case matched the suspects troopers were taking into custody.

A firearm, believed to have been used during the carjacking, was also recovered from the vehicle.

The driver of the Infiniti was Kenton Monteal Johnson, 23, of Fayetteville. Johnson is charged with:

Speeding 83 mph in a 65 mph zone

Seat belt violation

Fictitious registration plate

Reckless driving

Left of center

Improper passing

Speeding 120 mph in a 65 mph zone

Resisting arrest

No operator’s license

Felony fleeing to elude

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Possession of firearm by felon

Johnson is being held without bond at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The passenger was identified as Haleem Corneliuos Gilliland, 19, of Charlotte. Gilliland is charged with:

Seat belt violation

Hit & run as a passenger

Resisting arrest

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Possession firearm by felon

Gilliland is also being held without bond at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The State Highway Patrol is working with the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Enforcement Section Robbery Unit as they investigate this case.