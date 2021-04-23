Atlanta Police officer resigns amid sexual assault investigation

Police haven't identified the officer and said a criminal investigation is still underway.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said on Friday that an officer has resigned after a complaint of sexual assault led to an internal investigation.

Sergeant John Chafee said police were made aware of the complaint on March 30 and a heavily redacted report suggests the incident occurred on March 25. The victim in the case said that an officer had forced her to perform oral sex and the report lists the offense in question as sodomy.

After learning of the allegation against one of their officers, Chafee said the Atlanta Police Department launched an internal investigation through the Office of Professional Standards and also began a criminal investigation through the Special Victims Unit.

The officer was relieved of duty on the day the department learned of the complaint in late March. Chafee said the officer resigned from the department on Tuesday. Police have not yet released the name of the officer and haven't provided any details regarding the findings of their internal investigation.