Atrium Health University placed on restricted access, after early morning assault

At this time, no visitors are allowed in the emergency department, hospital representatives say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health in University was placed on "restricted access" early morning Thursday, after two people came to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Hospital representatives say two people came in around the same time, 3:35 a.m. and 3:38 a.m., which triggered the emergency department to go on restricted access. The first patient came in with life-threatening injuries and the second patient came in with non-life threatening injuries.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department were investigating a separate crime scene at the 400 block of Saxonbury Way, where they believe the incident happened.CMPD's investigation says items were being told between the two, and an altercation happened.

The crime scene is located beside the Clark Creek Greenway.

Hospital representatives say no visitors are allowed in the emergency department at this time.

There is no ongoing threat. This investigation is active and ongoing.

