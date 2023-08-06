Attempted child abduction under investigation in Belmont, police say

The mother told police the suspect grabbed the child’s arm and attempted to pull her out of the car.

BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department is investigating after a man attempted to abduct a child out of a car Monday evening.

The mother of the child told police she was on Park Street, near Wilkinson Boulevard, waiting for the light to turn green when she saw a man walking towards her vehicle.

The suspect, identified as Joshua Pelzer, 31, walked to the passenger side of the vehicle where the juvenile was sitting with her window down when he grabbed the child’s arm and attempted to pull her out of the car, police said.

The victim’s mother was able to drive away safely and call the police, according to officers.

Pelzer was located later in the day and taken into custody by police. He is charged with attempted kidnapping, motor vehicle breaking and entering, and assault on a female. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or suspect information is asked to contact Belmont detectives at 704-825-3792.

