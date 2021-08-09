Less than two months after a Duke Energy worker in Charlotte, police say the suspects are now in custody

Both men were arrested in York County, South Carolina, and are awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than two months after a Duke Energy line technician was shot and seriously wounded in Charlotte, police say the two suspects responsible for taking aim at the victim have been captured.

On August 9, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said community information about the shooting that happened on June 18, 2021 helped them identify 23-year-old Sammy Garcia and 20-year-old Javier Lee Martinez-Hernandez as the suspects who shot the technician. Warrants were issued for the pairs' arrest, and CMPD says they were able to take the duo in with help from the York County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina and the FBI. Both men are now charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Both suspects are now awaiting extradition to North Carolina. Jail records from York County show they were booked on August 6, 2021. They also show both suspects were arrested there on drug charges; Martinez-Hernandez for possession of a Schedule II drug, and Garcia for possession of marijuana.

CMPD previously said the technician was likely approached by the two suspects the evening of June 18 on The Plaza, near the intersection with East Sugar Creek Road. A private donation of $50,000 was granted to Crime Stoppers to incentivize information leading to an arrest.

While two suspects have been arrested, the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who has more details is asked to call 911, or leave anonymous information with Crime Stoppers online or at 704-334-1600.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.