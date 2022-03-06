2 suspects connected to shooting in Rock Hill captured after crash, officers say

The Rock Hill Police Department says one of the suspects is facing a charge of attempted murder.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two people are facing charges after a crash that stemmed from an early morning shooting on Sunday in Rock Hill, authorities say.

According to a news release from the Rock Hill Police Department, officers responded to a call of a shooting with a victim in the 200 block of Marshall Street just after 4:15 a.m.

Officers say they found a 28-year-old man on the ground with a "serious, non-life-threatening" gunshot wound to his side. The victim was taken to the hospital for his injury.

According to the department, while officers were on scene, they saw the suspects leaving Marshall Street in a black Audi. Officers went after the suspects onto Walnut Street when the Audi's driver, Chandler Warren, 20, hit a parked Honda on the other side of the road. Police say Warren was ejected from the vehicle and the force of the collision moved the Honda backwards into a Toyota.

A 41-year-old man was standing at the driver's door of the Toyota and was "seriously injured," according to officers. He was taken to the hospital while the others in the Toyota were also taken to the hospital for examination.

After a lengthy investigation for several departments, including the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it was determined that Warren and Daryl Trabucco, 28, got into a fight with the shooting victim. Officers say the suspects assaulted the victim before Warren shot him and led police on the chase.

Warren is facing several charges, including attempted murder. He is the only suspect charged with attempted murder at this time. Trabucco is also facing charges, including assault and battery.