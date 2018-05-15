CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A smuggling ring which saw fake methamphetamine delivered through Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to places like New Jersey, Phoenix, and Charlotte Douglas airport has resulted in 10 people being federally charged for their roles in conspiring to traffic contraband.

The law enforcement operation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Dallas Police Department, the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Police Department.

Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said during Tuesday's press conference that the defendants worked for airlines at DFW airport but were not employed by the airport. Their position at the airlines are not clear but we know that seven of the defendants worked for Envoy and two worked for Spirit Airlines.

Nealy Cox said the defendants believed they were transporting methamphetamine but it was actually fake.

"The defendants facilitated the transport of 66 kilograms of what they believed to be methamphetamine," Nealy Cox said.

With such big money flying around, the complex case took nearly two full years to crack.

"The defendants negotiated with the undercover officers and charged a specific amount per kilogram," said Nealy Cox, which turned out to be anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000 just to transport the fake drugs.

With DFW serving as home base, contraband was flown six times to New Jersey, one trip to Phoenix, and on August 3, 2017, six kilograms were flown into Charlotte Douglas airport.

According to NarcoticsNews.com, the average cost of a kilogram in the Carolinas hovers around $15,000.

All ten people are charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance.

