ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities cut down illegal poppy plants in south Alexander County Wednesday night.

The crop was found at 361 Cloyd Moore Lane which is south of Taylorsville in the Wittenburg community.

Officials told NBC Charlotte they received a tip about the plants Wednesday morning. When officers arrived on the property, they said one person was working in the field. That person was arrested, but a name has not been released.

Poppy plants are a key ingredient in the creation of drugs like opium and heroin. The estimated value of the crop was well into the thousands, according to investigators.

