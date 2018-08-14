RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man is accused of breaking into a home so he could rape a 9-year-old girl, authorities said Monday.

Fernando Valdez, 35, was charged with first-degree burglary, attempted statutory sex offense with a child and assault inflicting serious injury. He was being held in the Wake County jail under a $700,000 bond.

According to Wake County prosecutors, Valdez broke into a north Raleigh home at about 4 a.m. Saturday and attacked the girl. Her parents heard her screaming, found Valdez in bed with her and stopped the alleged assault, authorities said.

The girl's father then got into an altercation with Valdez, and investigators say Valdez bit a large chunk of skin from the father's arm.

