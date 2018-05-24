YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Authorities in South Carolina are looking for a man they consider armed and dangerous after two broad daylight robberies at gunpoint.

The armed robberies happened Wednesday afternoon in Rock Hill and Chester County.

Rock Hill investigators said a woman was walking back to her car from the Galleria Mall when a man in a black pick-up truck hopped out and grabbed her purse.

Officers say the woman initially resisted, but the man pulled out a gun and threatened her with it.

The man took off, clipping the woman with his truck, knocking her to the ground. She was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

A short while after the incident at the mall, witnesses reported seeing the suspect's vehicle. Police gave chase but got caught in traffic and the suspect got away.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old William Joseph Bogue.

Authorities in Chester County believed Bogue was responsible for an armed robbery at a store there on Wednesday as well. They recovered his black pick-up truck; however, Bogue is still on the run.

© 2018 WCNC