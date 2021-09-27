Rifle seized connected to 2016 murder of 7-year-old girl in Salisbury

A'yanna Allen was killed while she slept in her paternal grandmother's house. The autopsy showed she had 20 gunshot wounds and was hit at least 13 times.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has seized a rifle connected to the December 2016 murder of 7-year-old A'yanna Allen in Salisbury.

Allen was killed while she slept in her paternal grandmother's house. The autopsy showed she had 20 gunshot wounds and was hit at least 13 times.

Her maternal grandmother previously told WCNC Charlotte she believed the gunfire was in retaliation for another murder that happened that same night about a mile away.

On Sept. 27, 2021, the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that a rifle recently seized by the sheriff's office is the same rifle that was used in Allen's murder.

Police said the discovery of the connection was made due to the close working relationship between the police department and sheriff's office.

No further information on the case development has been made public at this time. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts