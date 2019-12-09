KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A mom was charged with child abuse after leaving her 12-month-old daughter in a hot car, Kannapolis Police said.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday at 1325 S. Cannon Blvd. Police said a passerby noticed the child in the back of a 2016 Ford Edge outside the Cabarrus County Human Services Center.

The temperature in Kannapolis at that time was 88 degrees with a heat index of 93 degrees.

After an employee and deputy inside the building were notified, they went to the car and were about to break the window when the mom showed up, police said.

The baby was rushed to Atrium Health Cabarrus where she was found to be suffering from heat exhaustion but expected to make a full recovery.

The mom had gone into the center with her father-in-law to help him get assistance and left the child in the car, police said.

Jennifer Pohl, 29, of Midland was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

