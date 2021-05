Police have not released any information about a suspect or possible motive. No arrests have been announced.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Badin Elementary School in Stanly County, North Carolina, was evacuated Wednesday after a threat was made to the school, Badin police confirmed.

The school was evacuated around 11:30 a.m., according to a parent, who was notified of the threat by the school's administration.

The Stanly County Sheriff's Office has not provided any further information about the threat or released any suspect information.